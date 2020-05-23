Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Get Points International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCOM. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 103,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.67. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $19.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Points International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Points International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Points International in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Points International by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.