Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on POWL. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities cut Powell Industries to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $307.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,639.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 112,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.