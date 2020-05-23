Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Technology Group, Inc. is a therapeutics and life sciences company, in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through unique novel gene-based diagnostics, biotechnology treatments and companion therapeutics. The company through its’ wholly-owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech focuses on clinical categories consists of Endometriosis, Scoliosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Regenerative Human Cell and Tissue Products. Predictive Biotech efforts to advance regenerative medicine and Predictive Therapeutics is committed to assisting women in overcoming the devastating consequences of endometriosis via appropriate early-stage diagnosis and subsequent treatment. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Shares of NASDAQ PRED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 355,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78. Predictive Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $6.91.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

