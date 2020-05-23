Private Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,677. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

