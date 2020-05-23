Private Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,580. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $34,308,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.