Private Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.80. 571,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.53 and a 200-day moving average of $498.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 over the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.67.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

