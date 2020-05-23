Private Advisors LLC Invests $752,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.00. 752,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,502. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

