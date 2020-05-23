Private Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 62.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 71,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,116,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 673,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.