Private Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Square makes up about 1.1% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock remained flat at $$81.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,193,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

