Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Prologis by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

