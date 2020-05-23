Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PRVB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

