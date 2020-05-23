Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.44.

PBYI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 684,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

