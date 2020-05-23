QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at B. Riley

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $43.50 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QADA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,197. QAD has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,236,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,915,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,166,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,928,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,777 over the last ninety days. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

