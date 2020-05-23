QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,896. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

