Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. 1,034,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.