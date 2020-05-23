Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Shares Purchased by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Qudian comprises 0.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.85% of Qudian worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 2,695,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth $4,309,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 3,004,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Qudian Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $459.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $277.45 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 37.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

