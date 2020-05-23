Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 1,282,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,064. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Qutoutiao by 83.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qutoutiao by 161.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $2,676,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

