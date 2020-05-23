QYNO Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. QYNO has a market capitalization of $691.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last week, QYNO has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

