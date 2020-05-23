Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

