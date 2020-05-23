Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,056. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182,485 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 138.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,278 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 70.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 102.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 113,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

