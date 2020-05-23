Raymond James Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $135.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.03.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.33. 7,294,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. Walmart has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

