Raymond James Cuts Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $27.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Store Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Store Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 1,996,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,522. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Insiders acquired 32,135 shares of company stock worth $811,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

