Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 4,125,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $16,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.