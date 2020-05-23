Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

