Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Nomura

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RRR. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 4,125,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $4,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

