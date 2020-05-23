Refereum (RFR) Price Up 14.3% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Bibox and Cobinhood. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $148,767.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.02099599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

