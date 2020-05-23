Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $629.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to report $629.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $598.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $652.90 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $873.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Regal Beloit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

RBC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.64. 83,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

