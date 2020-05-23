Reviewing Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and OHR Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -7.72 OHR Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHR Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and OHR Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 OHR Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.66%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than OHR Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and OHR Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -161.96% -72.61% OHR Pharmaceutical N/A -75.46% -71.18%

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It also offers MIN-117, a compound that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD); and seltorexant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and MDD. The company' preclinical stage product is MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the MIN-117 compound and roluperidone worlwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, NV for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About OHR Pharmaceutical

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

