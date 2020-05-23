Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 3,473.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $13,991,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 161,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.