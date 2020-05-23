Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $13.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $14.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.54.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. 5,320,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

