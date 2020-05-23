Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 347.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

CYCC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,170. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

