Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $55.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,358.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,780,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,762,215.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,073 shares of company stock worth $12,988,152 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,572,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $52,761,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $81,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $57,418,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.