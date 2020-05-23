Royal Bank of Canada Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $90.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 3,468,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.