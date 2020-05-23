Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target to $54.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 981,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 201,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,413,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 256,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 141,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

