Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $34,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,273,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,367,000 after buying an additional 518,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,348,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 216,196 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of RY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,988. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.