Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,166,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

