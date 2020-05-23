Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 215,021.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,562 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 415,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 288,127 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 375,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,559.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 900,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 4,721,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,050. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

