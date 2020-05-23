Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SEA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SEA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. 6,838,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

