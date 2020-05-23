Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.92.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 803,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,687. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

