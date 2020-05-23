Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,643. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

