Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 245,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

