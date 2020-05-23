Shell Asset Management Co. Has $25.77 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,621 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,994,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

