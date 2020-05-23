Shell Asset Management Co. Has $32.90 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,055. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

