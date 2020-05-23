Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.83. 1,225,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

