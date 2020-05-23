Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,327 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. 109,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,543. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

