Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.19. 283,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.