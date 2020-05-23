ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Shiftpixy, Inc. owns and develops application software. The Company offers ShiftPixy Employer Solution and ShiftPixy Shifter Solution. Its platform offers various services, including access mobile workforce in real-time; turn open shifts into a broadcast to various qualified and available shifter candidates; managing workers compensation costs and shifters can access and pick shifts real-time through the ShiftPixy mobile application. Shiftpixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 1,146,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,243. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.19. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.
