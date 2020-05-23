Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) PT Lowered to $11.00

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

SFL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 1,089,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

