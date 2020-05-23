Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 203,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,168. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $358.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $3,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

