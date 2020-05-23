Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.
Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 203,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,168. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $358.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $3,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.