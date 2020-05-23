Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) PT Raised to $37.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 203,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 61,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

